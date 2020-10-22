After hitting a six-week high in response to improved chances of a UK-EU trade deal the Pound Sterling to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate returned to a weaker footing. While the two sides …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Slumps as Initial UK-EU Trade Talks Optimism Fades - October 22, 2020
- NZD/USD holds steady near weekly tops, around 0.6665-70 region - October 22, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Air of Caution as Doubts Over Stimulus Package Resurface - October 22, 2020