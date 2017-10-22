Central bank policy, economic indicators, and market events. Downside targets remain on the radar for NZD/USD as it clears the monthly opening range and starts to carve a series of lower highs & lows. A break/close below the former-resistance zone around 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Slowing U.S. GDP to Temper NZD/USD Sell-Off - October 22, 2017
- Markets overtly bullish on EUR? NZD breaks LT trend line support - October 20, 2017
- The NZD Slides Sharply into the Weekend - October 20, 2017