US Treasury yields down 9-11 bps following debt ceiling agreement. Weaker US consumer confidence and labour market data and soft Euro area CPI data support the move. Weaker commodity prices not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Weaker yuan drags down NZD to fresh recent low - May 30, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 2.0600 level - May 30, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/AUD consolidating around 1.9040, bias is bullish - May 30, 2023