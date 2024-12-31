|Litgrid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:
• 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;
|The individual authorised by AB Litgrid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Mantas Bieliauskas
