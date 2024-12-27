Rescuing Leftover Cuisine scales nationwide, saving 4.5M+ pounds of food annually, tackling hunger, reducing waste, and inspiring change with innovative partnerships and dedicated volunteers.

New York, NY, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Rescuing Leftover Cuisine (RLC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and reducing food waste, was recently featured in The Good Men Project. The article highlights the organization’s inspiring journey, from its humble beginnings in New York City to becoming a nationwide movement that has rescued over 4.5 million pounds of food annually. Led by co-founder and CEO Robert Lee, RLC continues to break barriers and expand its reach, entering a pivotal phase of growth and impact.

“Growing up, we struggled with food insecurity,” shared Robert Lee, reflecting on his childhood as the son of Korean immigrants. “It wasn’t just about being hungry—it was the constant worry of not knowing where your next meal would come from. That uncertainty stays with you.”

Turning an Idea into a Movement

RLC’s mission to save surplus food and deliver it to those in need began in 2013 when Lee, alongside co-founders Louisa Chen and Paul Sun, launched the nonprofit with $1,000 in seed funding from NYU’s Changemaker Challenge. Their innovative approach addressed critical gaps in the food recovery process: RLC accepted donations of any size and provided daily pickups facilitated by volunteers.

“At the time, most people didn’t know donating leftover food was even legal,” Lee said. To combat this misconception, he carried printed copies of the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Act, a federal law protecting food donors from liability.

Today, RLC works with donors of all sizes, including corporate cafeterias, event venues, and major institutions like Citi Field and the New York Stock Exchange.

“Partnering with Citi Field is a big moment for us,” Lee remarked. “It shows how far we’ve come—not just our growth in impact, but a broader shift in attitudes toward food rescue.”

Meeting Critical Challenges Head-On

With food insecurity on the rise due to inflation, the end of pandemic benefits, and the ongoing migrant crisis, RLC’s work has become more urgent than ever. Simultaneously, the U.S. wastes approximately 40% of its food, making organizations like RLC essential in addressing this disconnect.

“Rescuing food isn’t just about hunger,” Lee explained. “It’s also about significantly reducing the environmental toll of wasted food. When food decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas that is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.”

Volunteers: The Heart of RLC’s Mission

Central to RLC’s success is its network of passionate volunteers who facilitate pickups and deliveries, often in shifts as short as 30 minutes. Through an enhanced digital platform, RLC streamlines the volunteer process, making it easier than ever to get involved.

“Volunteers are incredibly important to us,” Lee emphasized. “They don’t just help redistribute food—they witness the scale of the problem and become advocates for change.”

Driving Impact Through Partnerships

RLC provides its food donor partners with detailed monthly reports, showcasing the tangible benefits of their contributions. For instance, one restaurant reduced its waste from $65 per day to nearly zero by optimizing production practices based on RLC’s guidance.

“Our goal isn’t just to rescue food,” Lee said. “We want to help businesses minimize waste altogether. That’s the best outcome.”

A Bold Vision for the Future

As RLC looks to the next five years, the organization aims to double its impact by expanding partnerships and raising awareness about food rescue as a critical solution to hunger and climate change.

“We’re close to a tipping point,” Lee explained. “Soon, donating excess food will be the universal standard, not the exception.”

With a national PR push, RLC plans to spotlight food rescue as a bipartisan, essential practice that benefits communities and the environment alike.

“Every pound of food we save matters,” Lee said. “It nourishes someone, reduces waste, and protects the environment. It’s a win on every front.”

About Rescuing Leftover Cuisine

Founded in 2013 by Robert Lee and Louisa Chen, Rescuing Leftover Cuisine (RLC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating wasted food and feeding those facing food insecurity. With a mission to fight hunger while addressing the environmental impact of food waste, RLC operates nationwide, partnering with businesses of all sizes to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local communities.

Robert Lee, a finance graduate from NYU and former food-insecure child, leads RLC as CEO, drawing from personal experiences and a commitment to creating systemic change. RLC team members have a shared passion for social impact, ensuring RLC continues to grow and scale its mission. Together, the team has transformed RLC from a local initiative into a national movement.

Organization: Rescuing Leftover Cuisine

Contact: Robert Lee

Email: volunteer@rescuingleftovercuisine.org

Website: https://www.rescuingleftovercuisine.org/