Late payment fees will often be charged, and can be a flat fee or a percentage (as much as 5%) of the owed amount if you are late on your loan payments. Credit score: Generally, a credit score of 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 8 Best Small Business Loans for Bad Credit | Money - March 28, 2024
- Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit in April 2024 - March 28, 2024
- UW and Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Business Loan Workshop in Rock Springs April 4 - March 28, 2024