Target price implies only a small potential for price upside. Hence, it’s reasonable to wait for a further price decline before considering investing in the stock. The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bank OZK To Face Problems From Provisions, Loan Growth Deceleration - January 21, 2020
- KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Harvest SBA Loan Trust 2019-1 - January 21, 2020
- City loosens rules to help small businesses - January 21, 2020