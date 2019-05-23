The chairman of a Chicago bank has been indicted in Manhattan on a charge that he issued millions of dollars in high-risk loans to President Trump’s … office during an inquiry into Mr. Manafort’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Banker Accused of Arranging $16 Million in Loans to Manafort to Gain High-Level Trump Post
The chairman of a Chicago bank has been indicted in Manhattan on a charge that he issued millions of dollars in high-risk loans to President Trump’s … office during an inquiry into Mr. Manafort’s …