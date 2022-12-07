The Ayala Group’s Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is raising P5 billion from the bond market to support loans to small business owners. The lender said the deal involves 1.5-year fixed-rate peso …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- BPI raising P5B from bonds for loans to small businesses - December 7, 2022
- New state initiative pledges $169M for small businesses - December 6, 2022
- Virginia to receive $230 million in federal funds for small business and entrepreneurs - December 6, 2022