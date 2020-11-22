“Canceling student loans is less stimulative per dollar than about almost anything we’ve enacted so far for COVID relief,” said Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Canceling Student Loan Debt Not as Effective Economically as Other Forms of COVID Relief, Public Policy Group Finds - November 22, 2020
- 3 Ways You Can Level the Playing Field Against Big Business - November 22, 2020
- Business owners upbeat about vaccine, wary as virus spreads - November 22, 2020