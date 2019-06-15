In total, 21 banking institutions rejected loan applications worth 911.7 billion yuan … regarding credit histories so that they can increase lending to small and micro businesses. In response to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Chinese banks rejected nearly US$144 billion in loans last year using credit scoring system, central bank says
In total, 21 banking institutions rejected loan applications worth 911.7 billion yuan … regarding credit histories so that they can increase lending to small and micro businesses. In response to the …