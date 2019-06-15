The $7 billion program, called the Small Business Equity Fund … of a broader effort to infuse more capital into the minority business community, while cutting down on debt obligations. “Loans aren’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Elizabeth Warren proposes $7B fund to back minority business expansion
The $7 billion program, called the Small Business Equity Fund … of a broader effort to infuse more capital into the minority business community, while cutting down on debt obligations. “Loans aren’t …