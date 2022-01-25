Warren expressed her support for people organizing protests or a debt strike should student loan forgiveness continue to be put on the back burner.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Elizabeth Warren says $20,000 in student loan debt ‘might as well be $20 million’ for people who are working at minimum wage - January 24, 2022
- Will Congress double-cross small businesses in 2022? - January 24, 2022
- Labor shortage is biggest challenge for small businesses - January 24, 2022