The Small Business Administration has opened two field offices to help people apply for low-interest loans. “If you don’t need it, that’s fine. But if you need it, you really need to apply …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Federal agency opens centers to help Kansas tornado victims apply for low-interest loans
The Small Business Administration has opened two field offices to help people apply for low-interest loans. “If you don’t need it, that’s fine. But if you need it, you really need to apply …