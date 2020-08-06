Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy store is one of 5 million small businesses that received an emergency loan from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. But like many mom-and-pop shops, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- For many small businesses, federal loan money has already run out - August 6, 2020
- Rep. Shalala Says Congress Has Agreed on Small Business Loans - August 6, 2020
- How many jobs were saved by the US small business bailout? - August 6, 2020