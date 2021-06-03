Forgivable COVID-19 relief loans available through Legacy Redevelopment for small businesses ‘trying to stay afloat’

Legacy Redevelopment Corp. awarded $1 million city grant to offer forgivable loans to existing small and for-profit businesses hurt by pandemic.
