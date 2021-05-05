Former Pizzeria Owner Accused of Using Fraudulent PPP Loan to Buy Alpaca Farm

An ex-pizzeria owner is accused of lying to get more federal COVID-19 relief funds, and then buying an alpaca farm (plus alpacas) with some of the money.
