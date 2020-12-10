Gov. Gavin Newsom put his business holdings into a blind trust before he took office last year and so would not have participated in the decision to obtain the loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gov. Newsom’s companies got $3 million in coronavirus relief loans - December 10, 2020
- Low-Interest Loan Program For Small Businesses Launching - December 9, 2020
- Pingree presses federal agency to probe suspicious relief loan to farm - December 9, 2020