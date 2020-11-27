India’s smaller banks will likely face higher funding costs and reduced investor appetite for their bonds just as non-performing loans spread, after the central bank moved to write off debt of an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- India’s Write-Off of Ailing Bank’s Debt to Sting Small Lenders - November 27, 2020
- This year’s Small Business Saturday may be the most critical in history - November 26, 2020
- Women business owners are contributing to our economic recovery: Give them what they need - November 26, 2020