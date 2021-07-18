A World Bank programme to help medical clinics in Ivory Coast procure equipment from General Electric (GE.N) and Philips (PHG.AS) could spur the cocoa-producing country’s development into a regional …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Ivory Coast to become regional medicine hub with $300 mln IFC loan, PM says - July 18, 2021
- State gives Urban League $585,000 for business accelerator, job training - July 18, 2021
- Helping small firms get their fair share of the pie - July 18, 2021