Harris threatened legal action against Uber in 2016 as the ride-hailing giant tested self-driving vehicles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Kamala Harris’ record on business issues shows she is tough on Big Tech, but a champion for small businesses. Here’s a breakdown of the high points. - August 13, 2020
- Federal agency warns ‘malicious cyber actor’ targeting coronavirus small business loan program - August 12, 2020
- Hope, Worry, Frustration: Small Businesses Mixed On Their Outlook For The Future - August 12, 2020