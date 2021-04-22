MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – A Middlesex County man has admitted to fraudulently accepting loans from the Payment Protection Program (PPP), which is designed to provide forgivable loans to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Middlesex County Man Admits to Fraud, Stealing PPP Loans Meant for Small Businesses
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – A Middlesex County man has admitted to fraudulently accepting loans from the Payment Protection Program (PPP), which is designed to provide forgivable loans to …