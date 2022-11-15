Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) and TallyKhata, a digital platform for small and micro businesses in Bangladesh, recently launched an “MTB TallyKhata Digital Loan”, which is essentially working capital loans …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- MTB, TallyKhata offer loans to small businesses - November 15, 2022
- Federal loans for damages after Ian expected to surpass $1 billion; Lee County tops Florida list - November 15, 2022
- How To Get The Best Personal Loans Rates In 2023 - November 15, 2022