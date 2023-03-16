Michigan Women Forward on Thursday announced the launch of a $10 million microbusiness loan program for women and entrepreneurs of color. The program, called the Michigan Economic Opportunity Fund, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New $10 million microbusiness loan program aimed at women, entrepreneurs of color - March 16, 2023
- New Survey Finds That Small Business Lending Remains Stable Despite Turbulence in Big Banks - March 16, 2023
- What Is The UK’s Small Business Rates Relief, And How Will It Help In 2023? - March 16, 2023