Specifically, the federal grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and will allow CDFIs to provide urgently needed capital to Granite State small businesses and entrepreneurs, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NH Delegation Announces More than $7.3 Million to Support Small Businesses & Promote Economic Recovery from COVID-19 - June 21, 2021
- After year of pandemic recession loans, Bangor Savings Bank optimistic about local economy - June 21, 2021
- Biden’s housing secretary calls student-loan debt a barrier to Black homeownership - June 21, 2021