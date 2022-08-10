The partnership aims to expand Paytm’s loan distribution business, aided by Piramal Finance’s wide network of over 300 branches across India.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Paytm, Piramal Finance tie-up to offer loans to small businesses - August 10, 2022
- Paytm, Piramal Finance team up to provide loans to merchants, small businesses - August 10, 2022
- Paytm partners with Piramal Finance to offer loans - August 10, 2022