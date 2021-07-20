A Portland business owner has been charged with two counts of federal loan fraud for allegedly inflating the payroll at his two companies to collect more than $622,000 in COVID-19 small business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Portland business owner accused of fraud over $622,000 in COVID relief loans
A Portland business owner has been charged with two counts of federal loan fraud for allegedly inflating the payroll at his two companies to collect more than $622,000 in COVID-19 small business …