This is despite small business owners not being enthused with the 59-minute loans scheme, according to State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar. Bank of India is also planning to onboard …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Reasons your small business loan may be rejected - August 21, 2019
- PSU banks to introduce home, auto loans on 59-minute MSME loan portal - August 21, 2019
- Leveraging emerging markets through loan securitization - August 21, 2019