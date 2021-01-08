The SBA guidance prioritizing under-served businesses seeks to address several criticisms of the first rounds of PPP funding. Congress approved an additional $284 billion for forgivable loans to small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- SBA gives minority, women-owned businesses first bid on new PPP loans - January 7, 2021
- SBA Releases New PPP Guidelines Designed To Buoy Small Businesses - January 7, 2021
- Biden Selects Heads of Labor, Commerce and Small Business Agencies - January 7, 2021