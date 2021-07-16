With billions in fraudulent pandemic disaster relief loans handed out across the state and country, the owners of a Pasco County micro-farm figured their legitimate request for a mere $18,000 would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
SBA loan saves Pasco Co. farm, but owners almost went under while waiting
With billions in fraudulent pandemic disaster relief loans handed out across the state and country, the owners of a Pasco County micro-farm figured their legitimate request for a mere $18,000 would …