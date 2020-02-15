The U.S. Small Business Administration says working capital disaster loans are available in the Tri-State

(WEHT)- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday that Working Capital Disaster Loans are available in Kentucky. This a result of drought and high temperatures that began on July 1, …
