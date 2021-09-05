Global digital lending platform innovator, Trade Ledger, has joined forces with ScotPac, Australia and New Zealand’s largest non-bank SME lender, to create a market-leading origination and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Trade Ledger supercharges business loan approval speeds, delivering 90% reduction in ‘time to yes’ in ScotPac asset finance pilot - September 5, 2021
- How Can Small Businesses Wipe Out Debt In The COVID-19 Era? - September 5, 2021
- Five Smart Ways To Avoid Taking A Loan - September 4, 2021