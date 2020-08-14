The PPP stopped taking applications on Aug. 8, and struggling small businesses have few options for additional financial assistance. We look at how entrepreneurs can get funding from the SBA’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- With PPP On Pause, Where Can Small Businesses Get Loans? - August 14, 2020
- PPP Loan Forgiveness Has Started, but You May Want to Hold Off on Applying - August 14, 2020
- Real Businesses Snared in Hunt for Coronavirus Loan Scammers - August 14, 2020