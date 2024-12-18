Press release

Ecully, December 18, 2024 – 6 p.m.

Spineway wins new approvals in Vietnam

and registers initial orders

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that it has obtained approvals for its ACIFBOX, VEOS, KAPHORN and TWIN PEAKS ranges in Vietnam. Following this approval, initial orders have been placed, confirming the growing interest in Spineway products in the region.

These approvals will enable Spineway to meet the needs of Vietnamese surgeons by offering high-performance solutions adapted to local requirements. They will also allow the Group to strengthen its presence and market share in this country, where its ESP prostheses have already been on the market for several years.

To help drive this momentum, the Group lent its support to its local distributors during the first product presentations at the 23rd Vietnam Neurosurgery Conference (VNC 2024), held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6 and 7. This event brought together the major players in the field of spine surgery in Southeast Asia and provided an ideal platform to showcase Spineway’s innovations while strengthening ties with healthcare professionals in Asia.

Spineway continues to consolidate its presence in Asia, demonstrating its ability to meet the expectations of international surgeons. These advances illustrate and confirm the Group’s strategy to position itself as a benchmark in spine surgery.

Next event :

January 22, 2025 – Full-year 2024 revenue

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

