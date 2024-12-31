Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) joins the nation in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter, while celebrating his legacy as an advocate for education and equality. That legacy includes his profound impact on historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which he supported as critical institutions in the pursuit of equity and opportunity. He was the first U.S. president to issue an executive order to increase the federal government’s engagement with HBCUs and established the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

President Carter demonstrated dedication to uplifting marginalized communities, recognizing the transformative power of education. His engagement with HBCUs, both as a leader and a supporter, emphasized his belief in empowering all students to reach their full potential.

On behalf of TMCF and the millions of students, alumni and faculty we represent, we extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family. We are profoundly grateful for President Carter’s contributions to our mission and his enduring dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Thank you, President Carter, for your advocacy and commitment to opportunity for all.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, historically Black community colleges and predominantly Black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization.

