10 Best Sportsbooks Online: The Top USA Sports Betting Sites of 2021

There’s a lot of choices out there, with America being home to hundreds of sportsbooks. Some are great, some are decent, and some are really bad.

To help you choose the one that’s right for you, we’ve put together this article of the 10 best online sports betting sites of 2021. We’ve cut to the chase, narrowed things down, and based our criteria according to things like bonuses, user interface, and location.

Best online sports betting sites by category:

Top pick: Bovada Best bonuses: MyBookie Best odds & lines: BetOnline Best for BTC betting: Intertops Best for NJ players: BetMGM Best for PA players: BetAmerica Best for Indiana: William Hill Best for Illinois players: DraftKings Best for DFS: Monkey Knife Fight Best overnight lines: Sportsbetting.ag

We’ll be taking an in-depth look at each site individually. But first, this is how we ranked the sportsbooks.

Ranking Methodology: How We Found the Best Sports Betting Sites

To make sure we were able to find the best sportsbooks of 2021, we conducted a survey among 119 participants and used a specific ranking methodology. This allowed us to closely scrutinize each site so that you get to choose from the absolute best of the best.

Reputation

Reputation is a key indicator of the quality of a sportsbook. Reputation is based on the age of the site, its gambling license, and user sportsbook reviews written by genuine sports fans.

We chose reputation as a ranking methodology because it guarantees safety, security, and reliable payouts. The more reputable a site is, the more trustworthy it is.

Sports Variety

All sports betting sites offer markets for big U.S. sports. But from our research, we know that most sports bettors also enjoy betting on more niche sports, such as cycling and UFC. As such, we took sports variety into account when ranking our sites.

Odds and Lines

It’s really important that you find a sportsbook that offers competitive odds and lines, because this will maximize your potential profit. The last thing you want is to feel as though you’ve been shortchanged because a sportsbook offered poor odds compared to another site.

We compared odds and lines between numerous sports betting sites and rated them according to how competitive their odds are, and how early they get their lines out.

Bonuses and Promotions

There are a few things to consider when it comes to bonuses and promotions, including the amount offered and the variety. We also took into account wagering requirements and how quickly you can receive any winnings made from your bonuses.

The Best Online Sportsbooks Reviewed

1. Bovada – Top Pick

Bovada is the absolute standout when it comes to gambling sites in the U.S. It’s a sportsbook and a casino, and as such will benefit those who prefer to have a go at betting on their favorite sport, before spending some time playing poker, blackjack, or any other card or table game.

Bovada also stands out thanks to its reputation, its safety, and security, as well as its excellent user interface and multiple payment methods. It offers markets for most sports around the world, it covers major and minor leagues better than any other sports betting website, and is therefore suited to anyone who wants a top-class sports betting experience (and who takes sports betting seriously).

Ratings:

Reputation: 10/10

Sports Variety: 10/10

Odds and Lines: 9.5/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 9.5/10

Bonus:

50% welcome bonus up to $250 when you make your first deposit

Link: Welcome Bonus , BTC Bonus

2. MyBookie – Best Bonuses

MyBookie is a legit U.S. sportsbook that is known for its enticing bonuses, promotions, and rewards schemes. As well as an excellent welcome bonus, they also offer $500 sports reload bonuses, 8% horse racing rebate bonuses, as well as more perks for regular players. This will especially benefit recreational players who don’t want to risk too much of their own money.

Besides their bonuses, MyBookie accepts Bitcoin, they have a mobile app, and live betting is available. This perk is especially useful for those who find pre-game betting too hard to judge. There’s also a casino available with 200+ games to play. It’s ideal for NFL bettors, too, thanks to its huge amount of NFL options.

Ratings:

Reputation: 10/10

Sports Variety: 9/10

Odds and Lines: 9/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 10/10

Bonus:

50% welcome bonus up to a mammoth $1,000

Link: Welcome Bonus

3. BetOnline – Best Odds & Lines

BetOnline is one of the biggest, most reputable best sports betting sites in the U.S. They offer extremely competitive odds and early lines, and are easily the best when it comes to offering the best odds on the biggest games. If you’re the type of bettor who’s on the lookout for value and ways of maximizing your profits, BetOnline is worth a look.

Live streaming is also available for most sports, the cash-out option is handy for whenever you’re not sure about a bet winning or losing, and there are multiple banking options.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 9/10

Odds and Lines: 10/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 10/10

Bonus:

50% free play welcome bonus worth up to $1,000

Link: Welcome Bonus

4. Intertops – Best for BTC Betting

Intertops Sports often promotes themselves as being the best sportsbook for Bitcoin – and we’re not ones to disagree. Their deposit and payout times are exceptional. Once you’ve confirmed that you want to withdraw your winnings via BTC, the money could be in your account within minutes.

Even better, unlike some sites, Intertops is always reliable with their payouts. If you’re the type of bettor who prioritizes such reliability, Intertops could be the one for you. Deposits are free, too.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 8.5/10

Odds and Lines: 9/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 9/10

Bonus:

50% welcome bonus up to $200 when you make your first deposit

Link: Welcome Bonus

5. BetMGM – Best for NJ Players

BetMGM sportsbook is the result of a partnership between gambling powerhouse brands MGM Resorts International and Roar Digital LLC. Since the start of sports betting legalization in the US, BetMGM has aggressively expanded into every online market at a much faster rate than any competitor. If your state has regulated sports betting online, BetMGM either is already available, or will be soon.

Over the years, players have come to love its HUGE sports variety, its excellent live streaming, as well as its early cash-out feature.

For players in NJ who are a bit stuck for options, BetMGM is easily the top pick. It’s got everything you could ask for from the best sports betting sites and it’s 100% legal in your area. It also offers multiple banking options, as well as some of the best bonuses around.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 10/10

Odds and Lines: 9.5/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 9/10

Bonus:

$600 free bet credits

Link: Welcome Bonus

6. BetAmerica – Best for PA Players

Due to the current situation in America, Pennsylvania has few world-class gambling sites to choose from. BetAmerica is one of them. Its platform is superbly designed, its customer service is professional and available round the clock, and there are lots of sports to choose from. For PA players, it represents a great online sports betting experience.

One of the current quirks of BetAmerica is that, while its sportsbook is legal in New Jersey, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, its online casino is only available in NJ and PA. This, of course, represents great news for anyone living in Pennsylvania who loves casino games as much as they love sports betting.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 8.5/10

Odds and Lines: 9/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 10/10

Bonus:

100% match deposit up to $1,000 when you first sign up

Link: Welcome Bonus

7. William Hill – Best for Indiana Players

British-based legendary sportsbook William Hill is now available to Indiana players. And after doing our research, we’ve concluded that it’s the best for Indiana players. Why? With over a hundred years’ worth of experience, William Hill is one of the most reputable sportsbooks on the planet. It also offers lots of sports variety and bonuses.

It’s therefore especially ideal for recreational bettors who enjoy a flutter now and then, but who aren’t bothered that their stakes might be limited. The odds are good, the site is safe and secure to use, and overall the experience is fun, casual and reliable.

Ratings:

Reputation: 10/10

Sports Variety: 10/10

Odds and Lines: 9.5/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 10/10

Bonus:

$20 no deposit welcome bonus

Link: Welcome Bonus

8. DraftKings – Best for Illinois Players

DraftKings is known for being a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) site – but it’s much more than that. It’s also a solid all-round online sports betting site that has a wide array of sports to bet on, competitive odds and a great user layout.

In fact, the whole user experience is unique. You can participate in DFS contests or bet on sports all by yourself, and you can keep up-to-date with the action via streaming and up-to-the-minute in-play data and statistics.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 9.5/10

Odds and Lines: 8.5/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

Bonus:

20% match deposit up to $500

Link: Welcome Bonus

9. Monkey Knife Fight – Best for Daily Fantasy Sports

Monkey Knife Fight is suited to those who are looking for a daily fantasy site. You can play a free game to get started, which helps you to test the waters without risking your own money, and the site has already won awards for the way it delivers a unique DFS experience.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s a prop game platform, too, which means it’s kinda like a cross between a DSF site and a predictions sports betting site. There’s a lot you can do on here, and it may take some time getting used to, but if DFS is your thing – it might be worth checking out.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9.5/10

Sports Variety: 9/10

Odds and Lines: 10/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 9/10

Bonus:

100% match deposit up to $50 when you make your first deposit

Link: Welcome Bonus

10. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Overnight Lines

In our research, Sportsbetting.ag and BetOnline both came out on top when it came to odds and lines, which makes a lot of sense as BetOnline acquired majority ownership in 2012. Differently from BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag has better and more sharp overnight lines. Reviewing college football games on Saturday night, and NFL games on Sunday evening, can give you an unfair advantage.

The user interface is clean, the layout is intuitive, and the whole user experience has improved hugely since BetOnline took charge. If you’re the type of sports bettor who enjoys betting on the move, Sportsbetting might be for you.

Sportsbetting.ag is also a big player overall in the U.S. sports betting industry. Live betting is available for most sports and leagues, there is an excellent loyalty program that rewards frequent players, and there is a variety of casino games and sports to choose from.

Ratings:

Reputation: 9/10

Sports Variety: 8.5/10

Odds and Lines: 10/10

Bonuses and Promotions: 9/10

Bonus:

50% deposit match bonus up to $1,000

Link: Welcome Bonus

Sports Betting Laws and Regulations In The U.S.

When you think of gambling, you probably either think of Asia or America. After all, the Wild West was a Mecca for gamblers, while Las Vegas is arguably the most famous (and infamous) Gambling Capital of the World.

And yet, when it comes to online gambling, and sports betting in particular, America has been a bit slow on the uptake.

Back in the mid-nineties, online gambling was barely legal anywhere in the U.S. Things have changed since, but it’s been a slow change. For example, it was only early in 2021 that Michigan finally legalized online gambling, while New Jersey legalized it in 2018.

As the situation currently stands in mid-2021, any U.S state that wants to apply to legalize sports betting can do so. But currently, not every single state has. Around half of U.S. states have legalized sports betting , including PA, NJ, NM, NV, IA, and RI, but a number haven’t even introduced a bill yet. These include TX, FL, and GA.

As it stands, then, you can only bet within state lines where online gambling is allowed. You must also be aged at least 21 years old before you place a sports betting wager, and you must abide by that state’s particular sports betting laws. For instance, there are some states that don’t allow you to bet on local college leagues and teams.

As such, it’s really important that you learn the sports betting laws of the state you’re in before placing a bet.

Online Sports Betting FAQ

Is online sports betting legal in the U.S?

Online sports betting is currently legal in 25 U.S. states. Make sure to check which states have legalized sports betting and which haven’t before you sign up to a betting site.

Which sportsbook is best for betting on NBA games?

Bovada is best for betting on NBA games thanks to its bonuses, live streaming, and a huge amount of NBA markets. It also offers the most competitive lines we’ve seen.

Which sportsbook is best for betting on NFL games?

MyBookie is the best sportsbook for betting on NFL games. It has more NFL betting options than any other online betting site, as well as lots of tasty NFL-focussed bonuses and promos.

Why do odds vary between online sports betting sites?

There are lots of answers to this question. Sportsbooks might vary their odds based on what their competitors are offering, or it might simply be that punters are placing large amounts of money with sportsbooks on a specific game, which causes the odds to alter. It may also be the case that a sportsbook wants to offer the best odds in town so as to build up their customer base

