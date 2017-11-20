21st Century Fox in $90 million settlement tied to sexual harassment scandal

(Reuters) – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has reached a $90 million settlement of shareholder claims arising from the sexual harassment scandal at its Fox News Channel, which cost the jobs of longtime news chief Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly.
