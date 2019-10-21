A quiet exit for Draghi? Five questions for the ECB

Mario Draghi’s last meeting as European Central Bank chief this Thursday may prove a lively gathering given a deep rift among policymakers over renewed asset purchases that threatens the effectiveness of policy.
