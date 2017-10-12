ADGS Advisory, Inc. Announces Relisting on OTCQB

Breaking News
HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ADGS Advisory, Inc. (OTCQB:ADGS) (the “Company” or “ADGS”), today announced ADGS will continue to operate business as ADGS. We will still operate multi-disciplinary business as before. Our multi-disciplinary business included auditing, accounting, service engineering, management. We hope to create a trustable partnership with clients. This creates a sizable market opportunity to provide independent and objective analytics to help guide ADGS investment decisions and built its business with and for the investment management industry, and has developed its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. In the coming days, we propose on relisting on OTCQB planning and focus on benefit shareholder value and growth.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. targets in high-growth areas where it is positioned for long-term relationship, shareholder value and growth, while making the company more efficient and profitable.

About ADGS

ADGS is primarily engaged in providing accountancy services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release.  In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company’s SEC filings.  Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

ADGS Advisory, Inc.
Unit A, 8/F, MG Tower,
133 Hoi Bun Road,
Kwun Tong, Kowloon,
Hong Kong

Contact: Chan Kin Hang, Danvil

Telephone: 852-6992-7100

