After Apple, Facebook, and Amazon – Who are the Next Trillion Dollar Tech Titans?

Exclusive Interview with The Bull Market Report’s Todd Shaver reveals his top stock picks

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published an exclusive interview with top-performing investment expert Todd Shaver, Editor of The Bull Market Report.

Todd Shaver’s philosophy is: “there’s always a bull market somewhere, even if it’s only in relative terms.” That confidence in the ultimate upside made him the MoneyShow’s top stock picker last year with a 360% return on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Todd is still bullish on Roku because he views it as the ultimate winner in the “streaming wars” between Netflix, Apple, and Disney.

At a time when a lot of investors are loudly wondering whether the FANG stocks have hit a trillion-dollar wall, Todd remains upbeat. He believes the Trillion Dollar Titans, like Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft will only get bigger. However, Todd sees the real opportunity in companies like Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) and Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) which he believes will become tomorrow’s Trillion Dollar Titans.

Todd Shaver’s subscribers have been in Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) since $35.00. Todd says TWLO’s technology is “essential for running many leading apps like Uber, and their customer base has grown from about 64,000 last year to about 179,000 today – and what’s most important is these customers don’t leave”. Todd believes TWLO will eventually join the “trillion dollar market cap club”, along today’s giants.

The complete audio interview is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/the-bull-market-report-blue-sky-profit-ahead-for-trillion-dollar-tech-titans-says-todd-shaver/

In related technology news, Wall Street Reporter features a recent video presentation from NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF), from Wall Street Reporter’s recent “NEXT SUPER STOCK” investor conference. NEXCF is one of the most talked-about companies in the emerging $120 billion Augmented Reality market. In this video presentation, CEO Evan Gappelberg updates investors on the company’s rapidly growing revenues, and multiple AR initiatives which target multi-billion dollar market opportunities, including:

— Newly launched 3D ad network

— “V-commerce” technology for bricks and mortar retailers

— AR capture app for smart phones.

— ARitize(TM) For eCommerce: “Try it on” technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

— Record revenue growth

— And more

The video presentation is available for free access at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/01/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-january-15-2020-conference-presentation/

Another recent presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference is FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK), which made its debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference on February 13, 2020. In the video presentation, now available for free public access, FaceBank CEO, John Textor discusses:

— FBNK’s “moonshot” goal to build and monetize the ultimate IP asset: all the world’s faces – including massive revenue opportunities from “digital celebrities”.

— Recent deal with Authentic Brands ($9.8 billion sales private equity firm)

— Monetizing FBNK’s Celebrity IP portfolio to generate revenue in 2020, with projects including: Virtual Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Kung Fu Panda and more. (fbnk potential project pipeline also includes: Digital Mohammed Ali)(fbnk potential project pipeline also includes: Elvis Presley) (fbnk potential project pipeline also includes: Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.)

— Scaling FBNK’s revenues (from $5.83 million in Q3 2019) to $200 million run-rate in 2020

— Capitalizing on M&A opportunities in entertainment industry IP, and technologies.

— NASDAQ up-listing in 2020.

— And more!

WATCH THE VIDEO PRESENTATION:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/02/facebank-group-otc-fbnk-next-super-stock-conference-presentation-february-13-2020/

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events – which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter’s investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks – many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients – Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the “Next Super Stock” – before they are discovered by Wall Street.

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

590 Madison Avenue

21st Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 871-2057 ext 7