Agile SDE Announces Corporate Name Change to Aidéo Technologies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

New Name Emphasizes Company Expertise in Applying Artificial Intelligence to Automating Healthcare Business Processes

Announces Launch of AI-Powered Automated CPT and Diagnosis Coding for Healthcare Providers

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Agile SDE – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Aidéo Technologies.  The name change reflects the company’s commitment and its expertise in delivering solutions to improve business efficiency and reduce costs for healthcare providers.   

“Our new name – Aidéo Technologies – marks a significant step in the Company’s evolution”, said Rob Gontarek, the President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies.  “With deep roots in developing products powered by robotics and artificial intelligence, we are committed to delivering software products to the healthcare industry that reduce the cost of conducting business.”  The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s products and services throughout the calendar year 2020.

In conjunction with the name change, the Company is announcing the launch of its cloud-based, AI-powered CPT and ICD10 coding solution, Gemini AutoCodeTM.  This groundbreaking technology reduces the cost of medical coding by up to 50% and allows physician groups, academic practice plans, medical billing companies, and integrated health systems to properly code patient visits using AI.  “Aidéo’s data science and engineering teams invested four years in research and development to bring our automated coding tool to market.  Our solution simplifies the medical coding process and delivers dramatic improvements in throughput, accuracy, and cost reduction”, said Gontarek.

Gemini AutoCodeTM uses a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine and machine learning to interpret structured and unstructured clinical data.  The software assigns the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes, with no human intervention required.   Manual coders can typically complete between 100-200 medical encounters per FTE during an eight hour work shift, while Aidéo Technologies’ automated coding solution can accurately code twelve encounters per second.  Gemini AutoCodeTM easily integrates with existing EHR systems, and works in the background with little to no disruption in existing workflows.

About Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning for the healthcare industry.  Established in 2009, the company has development centers in Melbourne, Florida, Silicon Valley, and Mumbai, India.  Aidéo is a portfolio company of Avtar Investments (www.avtarinvestments.com), a private family office investment firm focused on disruptive technology in healthcare.

Contact:
Name: Laura Krejca
Title: Senior Director, Client Service
Email: [email protected]

