PRINCETON, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“2023 was a year for Agile that we believe demonstrated our ability to continue to grow Twirla,” said Agile Therapeutics Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari. “We believe we answered questions about our business model’s sustainability in 2023 by once again demonstrating meaningful year-over-year growth in net revenue, Twirla demand, and Twirla factory sales while simultaneously keeping operating expenses at responsible levels. We continue to believe in our business model with an emphasis on partnerships to maximize Twirla’s growth potential. We will continue to explore any and all strategic opportunities, both internally and externally, that have the ability to maximize Twirla growth and increase shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Performance Updates

Twirla delivered $19.6 million in net revenue in 2023 . This was an increase of 80% from the $10.9 million reported for full year 2022. Net revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 was $3.6 million, a 46% decrease from the third quarter 2023 net revenue of $6.7 million. The fourth quarter 2024 decrease in net revenue was primarily due to decreased demand and an increase in gross-to-net charges primarily due to increased activity in the Company’s Medicaid business, an increase in the Company’s returns reserve, and a larger mix of non-retail business.

. This was an increase of 80% from the $10.9 million reported for full year 2022. Net revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 was $3.6 million, a 46% decrease from the third quarter 2023 net revenue of $6.7 million. The fourth quarter 2024 decrease in net revenue was primarily due to decreased demand and an increase in gross-to-net charges primarily due to increased activity in the Company’s Medicaid business, an increase in the Company’s returns reserve, and a larger mix of non-retail business. Fourth quarter and full year 2023 net revenue reflects performance in the following key areas: Continued Year-Over-Year Twirla Demand Growth Twirla demand for full year 2023 was 243,841 total cycles, a 131% increase from the 105,741 total cycles reported for full year 2022 . For the fourth quarter 2023, Twirla demand was 68,793 total cycles, a 7% decrease from the 74,325 total cycles reported for the third quarter 2023. Based on first quarter 2024 activity to date, Twirla January demand numbers (26,464 total cycles) show that the Company achieved the highest number of retail channel cycles in a single month since launch. Additionally, despite being a short month, February total demand (24,729 total cycles) was larger than any single month of the fourth quarter 2023 in both retail and total cycles. Twirla Factory Sales Twirla factory sales for the full year 2023 were 248,220 total cycles, a 117% increase from the 114,546 total cycles reported for the full year 2022. For the fourth quarter 2023, Twirla factory sales were 68,580 total cycles, an 8% decrease from the 74,424 total cycles reported for the third quarter 2023. Company Operating Expenses Full year 2023 operating expenses were $30.5 million, a decrease of 33% from the $45.5 million reported for 2022 . Fourth quarter 2023 operating expenses were $5.5 million, a decrease of 33% from the $8.2 million for the third quarter 2023. This reduction is primarily due to the Company’s decision to forgo bonuses for all of 2023 for all employees, including management.



Additional Corporate Updates

Elimination of Debt Facility with Perceptive Advisors In March 2024, the Company announced the payoff of the remaining debt owed to Perceptive Advisors. The Company believes this significant milestone will provide more flexibility on its balance sheet moving forward.

Delisting from Nasdaq On March 25, 2024, the Company announced it received a final delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its failure to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. As of March 26, 2024, the Company’s common stock is now trading on the “over the counter” market operated by the OTC Markets Group under its existing “AGRX” trading symbol. The Company has applied for trading on the OTC-QB market. The Company does not expect the transition to OTC to impact its business operation and it remains focused on executing its business plan while continuing to explore strategic opportunities.

Potential for Enhanced Access to Twirla The Company remains optimistic about the steps being taken by the Biden-Harris Administration to enhance access to no-cost contraception products like Twirla. In January 2024, the Administration announced new guidance to enable expanded access to all FDA-approved contraceptives without cost. Implementation of the new guidance could eliminate financial barriers for contraceptive products like Twirla for an estimated 49 million women.



Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenue: In the fourth quarter 2023, the Company realized net product sales revenue of $3.6 million, a decrease of 46% as compared to the third quarter 2023 revenue of $6.7 million. Full year 2023 net revenue was $19.6 million, a 80% increase from the $10.9 million reported for full year 2022.

In the fourth quarter 2023, the Company realized net product sales revenue of $3.6 million, a decrease of 46% as compared to the third quarter 2023 revenue of $6.7 million. Full year 2023 net revenue was $19.6 million, a 80% increase from the $10.9 million reported for full year 2022. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) : Cost of goods sold, which consists of direct and indirect costs related to the manufacturing of Twirla, were $2.2 million for the fourth quarter and $9.0 million for the full year 2023, compared to the $1.7 million and $6.8 million reported for the same periods in 2022.

: Cost of goods sold, which consists of direct and indirect costs related to the manufacturing of Twirla, were $2.2 million for the fourth quarter and $9.0 million for the full year 2023, compared to the $1.7 million and $6.8 million reported for the same periods in 2022. Total operating expenses: Total GAAP operating expenses were $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable period in 2022 – a decrease of 41%. For the full year 2023, GAAP operating expenses were $30.5 million, compared to $45.5 million for the full year 2022, representing a 33% decrease year on year.

Total GAAP operating expenses were $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable period in 2022 – a decrease of 41%. For the full year 2023, GAAP operating expenses were $30.5 million, compared to $45.5 million for the full year 2022, representing a 33% decrease year on year. GAAP Net loss: GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, or $1.51 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or $4.76 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. For full year 2023, net loss was $14.5 million, or $6.71 a share, compared to $25.4 million, or $58.82 per share in the full year 2022.

GAAP net loss was $4.5 million, or $1.51 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or $4.76 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. For full year 2023, net loss was $14.5 million, or $6.71 a share, compared to $25.4 million, or $58.82 per share in the full year 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss: Non-GAAP net loss was $4.3 million, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.3 million, or $8.82 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. For the full year 2023, non-GAAP net loss was $21.2 million, or $9.84 a share, compared to $39.8 million, or $92.15 per share in the full year 2022. These results reflect the exclusion of the $6.8 million in other income for 2023 and $25.5 million in other income for 2022 resulting from the change in value of the Company’s warrant liability. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP net loss is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP net loss was $4.3 million, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.3 million, or $8.82 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. For the full year 2023, non-GAAP net loss was $21.2 million, or $9.84 a share, compared to $39.8 million, or $92.15 per share in the full year 2022. These results reflect the exclusion of the $6.8 million in other income for 2023 and $25.5 million in other income for 2022 resulting from the change in value of the Company’s warrant liability. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP net loss is provided in the tables accompanying this press release. Cash: As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $2.5 million of cash, compared to $5.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the fourth quarter 2022. In February 2024, the Company raised $4.8 million in gross proceeds through a warrant exercise agreement with a holder of the Company’s warrants. The Company will continue to evaluate all available options to finance the Company and continue to explore all opportunities that can potentially accelerate the timeline to generating positive cash flow.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $2.5 million of cash, compared to $5.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the fourth quarter 2022. In February 2024, the Company raised $4.8 million in gross proceeds through a warrant exercise agreement with a holder of the Company’s warrants. The Company will continue to evaluate all available options to finance the Company and continue to explore all opportunities that can potentially accelerate the timeline to generating positive cash flow. Shares Outstanding: As of December 31, 2023, Agile had 2,963,657 shares outstanding and 2,156,726 weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,557 $ 5,246 Accounts receivable, net 3,392 3,377 Inventory, net 2,738 1,332 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 843 1,403 Total current assets 9,530 11,358 Property and equipment, net 75 177 Right of use asset 412 695 Other non-current assets 238 2,012 Total assets $ 10,255 $ 14,242 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Long-term debt and notes payable $ 1,706 $ 1,426 Accounts payable 9,574 7,734 Accrued expenses 9,131 3,908 Lease liability, current portion 366 319 Total current liabilities 20,777 13,387 Lease liabilities, long-term 100 466 Warrant liability 5,696 5,934 Total liabilities 26,573 19,787 Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,850 issued and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 – – Common stock, $.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 2,963,657 and 859,402 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 406,846 403,153 Accumulated deficit (423,168 ) (408,702 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (16,318 ) (5,545 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 10,255 $ 14,242

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 3,615 $ 3,996 $ 19,593 $ 10,884 Cost of product revenues 2,191 1,653 8,978 6,836 Gross profit 1,424 2,343 10,615 4,048 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 54 $ 352 $ 2,225 $ 3,253 Selling and marketing 3,729 6,844 17,769 30,369 General and administrative 1,691 2,023 10,505 11,860 Loss on disposition of assets – – – 11,122 Total operating expenses 5,474 9,219 30,499 56,604 Loss from operations (4,050 ) (6,876 ) (19,884 ) (52,556 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 17 30 78 80 Interest expense (304 ) (432 ) (1,419 ) (3,131 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on warrant liability (130 ) 3,349 6,760 25,520 Total other income (expense), net (417 ) 2,947 5,419 22,469 Loss before benefit from income taxes (4,467 ) (3,929 ) (14,465 ) (30,087 ) Benefit from income taxes – – – 4,675 Net loss $ (4,467 ) $ (3,929 ) $ (14,465 ) $ (25,412 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.51 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (6.71 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted-average common shares (basic and diluted) 2,963,657 41,232,562 2,156,726 21,610,947 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (4,467 ) $ (3,929 ) $ (14,465 ) $ (25,412 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities – – – – Comprehensive loss $ (4,467 ) $ (3,929 ) $ (14,465 ) $ (25,412 )

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 GAAP Operating expenses $ 5,474 8,185 8,322 8,518 9,219 $ 30,499 $ 56,604 Non-GAAP adjustment: Loss on disposition of assets $ – – – – – $ – 11,122 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,474 8,185 8,322 8,518 9,219 $ 30,499 $ 45,482