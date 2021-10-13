Allsup Supports Invisible Disabilities® Association in its Oct. 23 Live Event ‘Invisible InCourage’ Awards

14th Annual Awards Gala shines a light on those facing pain, barriers and illness with courage and perseverance

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to be a sponsor of the Invisible Disabilities® Association’s (IDA) 14th Annual Awards Gala. The 2021 gala celebrating seven honorees will be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, via live stream worldwide.

IDA Founder, President and CEO Wayne Connell said, “Living each day with a disability, illness, pain or injury is a journey often filled with moments of tragedy and triumph. Many disabilities are invisible and are known only to the person themselves. Through this important initiative and our ongoing work to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by invisible disabilities, we highlight their stories of courage during this event.”

The annual gala will culminate IDA’s Invisible Disabilities Week October 17 – 23.

“Allsup has been a long-standing champion of IDA and its efforts to spotlight and uplift the voices of those with invisible disabilities,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate for Allsup. “It is an honor to help sponsor this annual gala that celebrates those demonstrating visible courage, perseverance, innovation and volunteerism.”

For more than 35 years, Allsup has helped individuals with disabilities receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. “The health and financial challenges individuals with disabilities face, particularly when they must stop working due to their disability, are immense. As their trusted representatives, we can help them receive the SSDI benefits they earned while they were working,” Geist said. “We strongly believe in IDA’s mission and invite everyone who has been affected in some way by an invisible disability to join us in supporting this exceptional organization and the annual gala.”

Learn more about IDA and its 14th Annual Awards Gala.

Learn more about Allsup in this video. Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits at Allsup.com.

ABOUT IDA

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

CONTACT: Lyndsey Ellis Allsup (618) 236-8573 l.ellis@allsup.com Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5056 r.ray@allsup.com