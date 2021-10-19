Alpaca Audiology Acquires Catri Hearing Instruments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Catri Hearing Instruments. Peter Catri, the seller, and Dr. Karen Green will remain on with the acquired company. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Catri Hearing Instruments is an audiology clinic located in Amherst, Ohio. Catri offers a comprehensive range of hearing services including hearing aids and treatment, tinnitus testing and treatment, and hearing protection. The practice has been providing superior care to its patients for approximately 28 years.

Alpaca President, Brian Vesely, said, “Catri offers the price, quality, and experience customers can trust.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands, operating in more than 220 clinics across the country. Catri Hearing Instruments will retain its name and join Alpaca’s Ohio Hearing & Audiology regional brand. Alpaca will now have 19 clinics in Ohio as part of Ohio Hearing & Audiology.

Learn more about Alpaca at https://www.alpacaaudiology.com.

