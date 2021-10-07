Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ALR Technologies Releases New Website and Investor Presentation

ALR Technologies Releases New Website and Investor Presentation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALR Technologies (“ALRT” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announces that the Company has released a new investor presentation that can be viewed at www.alrt.com/investors. The Company invites investors and interested parties to explore the recently redesigned corporate website.

“ALRT is at an inflection point, moving forward with high-level negotiations and due diligence processes that will be transformational to the fundamentals of our company. We want to ensure that our presentation and website concisely convey our strategic positioning in the human and animal diabetes markets as innovators of product, services, technology and big data,” commented Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO at ALR Technologies. “Our team, which includes the key additions of Joe Stern as Head of Animal Health, Pete Riojas as Head of Global Commercial and Business Development, and Jacqueline Wu as Head of Corporate Marketing, looks forward to a consistent flow of announcements providing ALRT investors a transparent view of our developments over the coming weeks and months.”

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

In addition, the animal health division has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed a solution to assist veterinarians in determining the effectiveness of insulin and helping to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration for companion animals. Thus, delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALR Technologies Inc. On June 1, 2021, ALR Technologies Inc. announced its intention to migrate to Singapore. More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com. Regarding ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. Information can be found at https://sg.alrt.com.

Contact

Ken Robulak (US)
Phone: +1 (727) 736-3838

Anthony Ngai (Singapore)
Phone: +65 3129 2924

Email: ir@alrt.com

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to ALR Technologies’ business, and these statements reflect the current views of ALR Technologies with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. When used, the words “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of ALR Technologies and its products to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further management discussions of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.