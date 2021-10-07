ALR Technologies Releases New Website and Investor Presentation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALR Technologies (“ALRT” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announces that the Company has released a new investor presentation that can be viewed at www.alrt.com/investors. The Company invites investors and interested parties to explore the recently redesigned corporate website.

“ALRT is at an inflection point, moving forward with high-level negotiations and due diligence processes that will be transformational to the fundamentals of our company. We want to ensure that our presentation and website concisely convey our strategic positioning in the human and animal diabetes markets as innovators of product, services, technology and big data,” commented Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO at ALR Technologies. “Our team, which includes the key additions of Joe Stern as Head of Animal Health, Pete Riojas as Head of Global Commercial and Business Development, and Jacqueline Wu as Head of Corporate Marketing, looks forward to a consistent flow of announcements providing ALRT investors a transparent view of our developments over the coming weeks and months.”

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives healthcare providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

In addition, the animal health division has identified an unmet need in diabetes care and has developed a solution to assist veterinarians in determining the effectiveness of insulin and helping to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration for companion animals. Thus, delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ALR Technologies Inc. On June 1, 2021, ALR Technologies Inc. announced its intention to migrate to Singapore. More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com. Regarding ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd. Information can be found at https://sg.alrt.com.

Contact

Ken Robulak (US)

Phone: +1 (727) 736-3838

Anthony Ngai (Singapore)

Phone: +65 3129 2924

Email: ir@alrt.com

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to ALR Technologies’ business, and these statements reflect the current views of ALR Technologies with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. When used, the words “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of ALR Technologies and its products to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further management discussions of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.