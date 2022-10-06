Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Amerant Bank Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Amerant Bank Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Amerant Ranked 54th Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

Amerant Bank Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Amerant Ranked 54th Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction
Amerant Ranked 54th Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, was ranked # 54. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them. 

“On behalf of everyone here at Amerant, we are truly proud to be named a Most Loved Workplace,” said Jerry Plush, chairman and CEO at Amerant Bank. “It’s a testament to the commitment that our team members have to each other and for the company.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

“The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee’s experience,” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. “The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company’s culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/dashboard/certified-companies/.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profits, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees. 

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Attachment

  • Amerant Bank Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022 
CONTACT: Silvia Larrieu
Amerant Bank
mediarelations@amerantbank.com

Scott Baxt
Most Loved Workplace®
scottbaxt@bestpracticeinstitute.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.