American Land Title Association Announces Winners of Title Webby Awards

Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced the winners of the Title Webbies, an awards program recognizing member companies that have created or redesigned the best title industry consumer-facing website or page within the past year.

The two Title Webbies were presented during ALTA ONE, the largest annual event for the land title insurance industry, currently being held Oct. 22-25 in Austin. Nominees in the two categories—Best Website-Title Agents and Best Website-Underwriters—were judged on mobile friendliness, overall user experience, social-media integration, image/video use and content quality.

Commerce Title in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, La., was the winner in the Best Website-Title Agents category. Marketing Coordinator Katie Wilcox accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

“A website homepage has the ability to say so much about a business and a brand, and we wanted to take advantage of that and create something that gave the best first impression possible of our company to any potential customers,” Wilcox said. “Our intention was to immediately and attractively communicate through our website that even though homebuying can be an intimidating process, our ultimate goal at Commerce Title is to make the closing as easy and enjoyable as a piece of cake.”

Additionally, Commerce Title’s homepage gives consumers the impression that their closing is going to be a smooth celebration. The website’s language reassures consumers that Commerce Title has their closing under control. The website also provides consumers with easy access to title insurance data as well as contact information for every single person in the office.

Old Republic National Title Insurance Co., which has offices across the United States, was chosen as the Best Website-Underwriters winner. Right out of the gate, Old Republic’s homepage establishes a strong message: “We serve our policyholders with strength, stability and more than a century of experience.” The homeowner section is easy to find and packed with useful information broken up into palatable bites.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Carolyn Monroe, president of Old Republic National Title Holding Company. “The redesign and update of our website was a group effort between our marketing department and our operations. Our new website represents a small piece of the projects that we have in progress. The culture of collaboration is alive and well as we strive to better serve our agents and customers.”

Mark Bilbrey, CEO of Old Republic Title, accepted the award during ALTA ONE.

“In the past, the title insurance industry has focused on selling our services to our professional partners, but now consumers are increasingly choosing who they work with throughout the entirety of the real estate transaction,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “A fresh, informative and engaging website can make all the difference as it often is the first impression a consumer has of any company. It is incredibly important to ensure consumers understand what happens during the closing process as well as the benefits of title insurance. Congratulations to Commerce Title and Old Republic on earning these well-deserved awards.”

