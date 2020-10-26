American Oncology Network Expands In-House Specialty Pharmacy

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, recently cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art specialty pharmacy to better serve its growing network of community-based oncology practices and cancer patients. The new pharmacy is located at 14543 Global Parkway, Suite 110, Fort Myers, Fla.

To improve operational efficiencies, the new facility is 20,000 square feet compared to the original pharmacy space at 3,000 square feet. The AON team consists of pharmacists, technicians and support staff based in Fort Myers, Fla. who work exclusively to support our nearly 90 physicians in 15 states to ensure quality and safety and effective treatment outcomes for their patients.

“We are proud to have ready access to 99% of the available oral cancer medications,” said AON Pharmacy Director Douglas Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh. “We also provide supportive services like prior authorizations, refill requests, ship prescriptions directly to patient homes and financial assistance—helping patients manage all aspects of their oral oncolytic needs.”

“Moving into a larger space to accommodate our continued growth will allow us to better serve our patients,” said Brad Prechtl, MBA, AON CEO. “The AON Pharmacy staff also interacts with patients 24/7 to explain medications and proper usage, for treatment adherence and to help patients manage side effects.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz stated, “We are proud of our AON Pharmacy team that works around-the-clock with access to patients charts ensuring support with the highest quality, safety and effective treatment outcomes for our patients.”

“In addition to expanding the space, we also added a new conveyor system to help maximize the efficiency for filling prescriptions,” said AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman. “Now that we’re licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., we can arrange delivery to patients even if they are traveling, so patients never miss a dose which sets us apart from other pharmacies.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 88 physicians and 57 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

