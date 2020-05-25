Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fast approaches 100,000.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong’s security, police chiefs warn of growing ‘terrorism’ as national laws loom - May 25, 2020
- Americans spend holiday at beaches and parks as virus death toll nears 100,000 - May 25, 2020
- Abe’s ‘own goals’ slash support rates even as Japan’s coronavirus emergency set to be lifted - May 24, 2020