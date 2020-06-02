Analyst Hub Welcomes Verity Research to Growing List of Independent Research Providers

“I am excited to launch Verity Research in partnership with Analyst Hub as we provide our deep, data-driven intelligence to the buy side. Independent research providers can only be successful with best-in-class distribution, compliance and a strong back office, which Analyst Hub has undoubtedly proven they can provide.” – David Larsen, founder and CEO of Verity Research

New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced the launch of Verity Research, a boutique research firm that covers healthcare services and technology, as the newest independent research provider (IRP) on its platform.

Founded by David Larsen, a veteran analyst with more than 25 years working in and covering the healthcare industry, Verity Research has opened for business offering insight into companies using a “boots-on-the-ground” research approach with an initial focus on the healthcare information technology sector. David and his team regularly conduct “raw channel checks”, visiting clinics, hospitals and medical supply centers to gather firsthand intelligence, as well as partnering with market research firm Dynata Data to conduct proprietary surveys. This deep data-driven approach generates knowledge that enables the investors to preserve capital and generate alpha through the identification of high-growth areas and stocks within the emerging healthcare technology market.

David has been recognized by Institutional Investor as an Up-and-Comer from 2011 to 2013 as well as in 2015 by Starmine as the top earnings predictor for healthcare providers and services, including electronic medical record companies and distributors. Before launching Verity Research, David served as a Managing Director at SVBLeerink where he covered healthcare information technology and distribution, and he previously worked at Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Preceding his experience as a sell-side analyst, David worked as a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers where he improved the revenue cycle operations of hospital and provider groups. David has also worked within large hospital systems including CareGroup, where he negotiated multi-billion-dollar “at-risk” contracts for physicians and hospitals, and he also spent time within Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, negotiating managed care deals with providers.

“I am excited to launch Verity Research in partnership with Analyst Hub as we provide our deep, data-driven intelligence to the buy side,” said David Larsen, founder and CEO of Verity Research. “Independent research providers can only be successful with best-in-class distribution, compliance and a strong back office, which Analyst Hub has undoubtedly proven they can provide.”

Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub is designed as a sales-first platform that sets up analysts for success by helping them secure clients and provide the best possible analysis to those clients, and then to scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“David has been in the healthcare industry for decades and is well respected by the buy-side community for providing the unfiltered, extensive coverage needed,” commented Mike Kronenberg co-founder and CEO of Analyst Hub. “We are excited to launch our first healthcare affiliate analyst during these unprecedented times when the investment community most needs data-driven insights and actionable intelligence.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 300 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

About Verity Research

Verity Research is a boutique sell-side equity research firm focused on providing in-depth intelligence using unique, proprietary methods and corporate access to understand trends in healthcare services and medical technology.

With a team of three equity research analysts, Verity Research offers a range of expertise and perspectives. We depend heavily on deep industry contacts and corporate access, combined with proprietary channel checks and surveys. This experience, access, and methodology is used to provide unparalleled and opinionated research that aims to generate alpha for our clients.

Attachment

